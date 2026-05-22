Nordex Group starts production at new blade manufacturing facility in Türkiye

The Nordex Group has started production at its new blade manufacturing facility in Menemen, Izmir, Türkiye in May 2026, further strengthening the continuous growing demand for high-efficiency onshore wind turbines in the country.

The new site, located in the Izmir Free Trade Zone, covers a total land area of approximately 130 000 m2, with a production building of around 90 000 m2. At full capacity, the plant is designed to manufacture up to 1200 rotor blades per year operating in four shifts, employing around 1200 people across production and administrative functions.

The facility will produce rotor blades for the Nordex Group’s latest turbine types, including the N163 and N175 models. These turbines are specifically designed for medium to strong wind conditions and are key components in delivering high energy yield and efficiency for customers.

The plant will initially focus on supplying blades for projects awarded under Türkiye’s YEKA tenders, including the YEKA-4 and YEKA-5 programmes. At the same time, the facility is strategically positioned to supply international markets, with plans to export blades to support European wind energy projects.

José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group, noted: “The start of production at our new blade factory in Menemen marks an important milestone in strengthening Nordex’s manufacturing footprint in Türkiye and supporting our long-term growth strategy in the country. By investing in local production capacity, we are not only contributing to the development of the wind industry in Türkiye but also enhancing our ability to fulfil further all local content requirements in accordance with the YEKA-specifications.”

Türkiye represents an important market for the Nordex Group. The company has been active in the country since 2009 and has established itself as market leader since 2017 with a market share of around 34%. The investment in the Menemen blade facility reflects Nordex’s strong market position and growth trajectory in onshore wind energy.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!