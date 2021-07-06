Ørsted to use Vestas’ wind turbines for Irish project

Vestas has secured a 29 MW order from Ørsted for the Lisheen 3 project in County Tipperary, Ireland.

The order comprises the supply, installation, and servicing of eight V136-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode. It will be the third phase of Vestas-supplied wind parks at the project location, following the 36 MW Lisheen and the 24 MW Lisheen extension projects.

The turbines will be serviced by Vestas through a long-term 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, providing power performance certainty and Vestas’ service expertise throughout the lifetime of the project.

The order marks the first onshore wind project for which Vestas will supply turbines to Ørsted, in Ireland and in Europe.

“We are delighted to kick off our partnership with Ørsted and their new European onshore wind business at the Lisheen3 project in Ireland,” said Juan Furones, Vice President Sales North & West, Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “This phase of the Lisheen project, the third at the location, will continue to deliver on the target set in Ireland’s Climate Action Plan of achieving 70% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030”.

Deliveries are expected to begin in 3Q2022, while park commissioning is expected for 4Q2022.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.