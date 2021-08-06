Jan De Nul Group to sell Taillevent vessel

With next generation offshore wind farms almost upon us, Jan De Nul Group is selling the Jack-Up Installation Vessel Taillevent. The sale includes the vessel only, with the crew deployed to other Jan De Nul vessels.

The decision to sell is a result of the rapid change in future offshore wind component sizes, requiring larger and custom-designed installation vessels during construction.

Jan De Nul Group has positioned itself for next generation offshore wind, with new vessels under construction including the Voltaire, one of the world’s tallest jack-up vessels, and the floating installation vessel Les Alizés for heavier components, as well as an extension of the cable-laying fleet with the acquisition of the Connector. Other new build projects are currently being evaluated to further enhance the Jan De Nul Group fleet of installation vessels.

During its time at Jan De Nul Group, the Taillevent has successfully executed offshore wind projects in Europe and Asia.

