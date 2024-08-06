Mammoet awarded exclusive heavy lift and transport contractor for Steel River Quay

Mammoet has entered into an agreement to become the exclusive contractor for the provision of heavy lift and transport services at Steel River Quay, which lies at the heart of the Teesworks industrial zone in Teesside.

Teesworks is a 2600-acre site, located on the banks of the River Tees in the Northeast of England, and is central to the Teesside Freeport – the largest freeport in the UK.

Mark Sadler, Managing Director at Mammoet, said: “This is an exciting partnership developed with the aim of supporting growth in the Teesside area and is underpinned by a set of common goals: to drive investment, long-term job creation and delivering operational excellence. We look forward to achieving these joint goals together with Steel River Quay and their various clients for years to come.”

The contract covers the supply of specialist field personnel, mobile cranes, crawler cranes, and SPMT trailers over a five-year period. It will also see Mammoet work closely with the Teesworks Skills Academy to train and upskill the local workforce through access to its in-house skills and training school, the Mammoet Academy.

Oliver Smith, Senior Commercial Manager at Mammoet, added: “We are delighted that Steel River Quay sees value in Mammoet’s experience, team, training and fleet, and has appointed us as its exclusive heavy-lift equipment contractor. We look forward to working with their team and supporting low-carbon and offshore clean energy projects.”

Steel River Quay will help to serve the UK’s fast-growing offshore wind energy market. Mammoet’s considerable knowledge and global experience in this sector will allow the port to benefit from experiences that have successfully supported projects such as Hywind Tampen – the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm – and Seagreen offshore wind farm’s 114 foundations.

Teesworks Chairman, Chris Musgrave, commented: “Mammoet is the world leader in heavy lift and transport solutions. This agreement will grant us access to its global network, experience, and equipment, and the support and involvement of its management and safety teams. It will bring many benefits to the businesses and future of Steel River Quay as it develops into a world-class offshore wind marshal-ling facility and we look forward to many years working together.”

Mammoet will provide early contractor engagement, advisory support, and engineering guidance at the front end of each individual project to deliver its contracts to a safe and effective completion.

