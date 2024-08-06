Tokyo Gas makes investment in offshore wind power

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd has reached an agreement with Ocean Winds to invest in Windplus, the operator of the floating offshore wind farm WindFloat Atlantic operating in Portugal. With this investment, Tokyo Gas will become a joint venture with Ocean Winds, a joint shareholder of Principle Power, in which Tokyo Gas invested in May 2020, and will participate in an overseas floating offshore wind power generation business for the first time.

WindFloat Atlantic is one of the few floating offshore wind farms in the world that is equipped with large wind turbines of the 10 000 kW class and is in commercial operation. It uses Principle Power's floating foundation system WindFloat® technology , which boasts the world's top level of technological maturity, and has excellent structural stability and a track record of operating even in rough seas with maximum wave heights of 20 m and maximum instantaneous wind speeds of 38.8 m/sec. Through its participation in this project, Tokyo Gas has aimed to accumulate experience in operating floating offshore wind power generation, particularly in acquiring advanced O&M methods that make full use of digital and next-generation technologies. In Japan, a country surrounded by deep seas, there are high expectations for the expansion of floating offshore wind power generation in offshore areas with favourable wind conditions. By using Principle Power's highly reliable floating foundation technology, which has a track record of use in projects with project finance, Tokyo Gas aims to contribute to the revitalisation of related domestic industries and the realisation of a carbon-neutral society by realising floating offshore wind power generation in Japan at an early stage.

Kentaro Kimoto, Executive Vice President and Head of GX Company, Tokyo Gas, said: “Ocean Winds is a pioneer in floating offshore wind power and is expanding offshore wind power globally. We are very pleased to further strengthen our cooperative relationship with Ocean Winds through our participation in WindFloat Atlantic. Going forward, we will utilise the knowledge and experience gained from this project to work towards the large scale commercialisation of floating offshore wind power in Japan.”

Craig Windrum, CEO, Ocean Winds, commented: “We are excited to have Tokyo Gas as a familiar partner in our more than 10 year effort to develop, build, and currently operate WindFloat Atlantic. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship toward our common goal: to advance the clean energy transition and create a strong, sustainable industry and profits through the development of floating offshore wind. This collaboration has the potential to advance the development of floating offshore wind in Japan, contribute to achieving renewable energy targets, and realise a resilient and green energy mix of the future.”

