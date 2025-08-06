European Commission approves €11 billion French State aid scheme for offshore wind

The European Commission has approved a €11 billion French scheme to support offshore wind energy in line with the objectives of the Clean Industrial Deal.

This measure will contribute to the transition towards a net-zero economy and reaching the renewable energy target set at EU level for 2030. The scheme was approved under the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework (CISAF), adopted by the Commission in June 2025.

France proposed to the Commission, under the CISAF, a €11 billion scheme to support the development of offshore wind energy and boost the clean technology industry in the EU in line with the objectives of the Clean Industrial Deal. The scheme will run for 20 years.

The measure will support the construction and operation of three floating offshore wind farms: one in the sea off the coast of Southern Brittany and two others in the Mediterranean Sea. Each wind farm is expected to have a capacity of around 500 MW, and to generate around 2.2 TWh, equivalent to the annual consumption of 450 000 French households.

The aid will be granted on the basis of a transparent and non-discriminatory bidding process, which will be organised to select one beneficiary per offshore zone. Resilience has been included as tender prequalification and award criterion in order to diversify wind turbine and main specific components supply chains to reduce dependency on imports from China.

Under this scheme, the aid will take the form of a monthly variable premium under a two-way contract for difference (CfD), which will be calculated by comparing a reference price, determined in the tender offer of the beneficiary (pay as bid), to the market price for electricity.

When the market price is below the reference price, the beneficiaries will be entitled to receive payments equal to the difference between the two prices. When the market price is above the reference price, the beneficiary will have to pay the difference between the two prices to the French authorities.

The Commission found that the French scheme meets the conditions of the CISAF (sections 3 and 4.1.2). In particular, the support will be provided as direct price support, through a two-way CfD, awarded via a competitive bidding process. It includes safeguards to ensure markets function properly and avoid compensating producers when market prices are negative.

The Commission concluded that the French scheme is necessary, appropriate, and proportionate to accelerate the transition towards a net-zero economy and facilitate the development of certain economic activities, which are of importance for the implementation of the Clean Industrial Deal. This is in line with Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU and the conditions set out in the CISAF.

On this basis, the Commission approved the aid measure under EU State aid rules.

Background

On 25 June 2025, the Commission adopted the CISAF to foster support measures in sectors which are key for the transition to a net-zero economy, in line with the Clean Industrial Deal.

The CISAF allows following types of aid, which can be granted by Member States until 31 December 2025 in order to accelerate the clean energy transition:

Measures accelerating the rollout of renewable energy and low-carbon fuels (sections 4.1 and 4.2). Member States can set up schemes for investments in all renewable energy sources as well as energy storage, with simplified tender procedures. Specific rules are also provided to accelerate the roll-out of low-carbon fuels.

Measures allowing temporary electricity price relief for energy-intensive users to ensure the transition to low-cost clean electricity (section 4.5). Before the decarbonisation of the EU's electricity system fully translates into lower electricity prices, such measures will help to avoid the risk, that due to high costs, industrial activities relocate outside the EU to regions where environmental and climate regulations are absent or less ambitious.

Measures facilitating the decarbonisation of industrial processes (section 5). Member States can support investments in the decarbonisation of industrial activities to reduce dependency on imported fossil fuels. This can happen through electrification, energy efficiency, and the switch to the use of renewable and electricity-based hydrogen which complies with certain conditions, with expanded possibilities to support the decarbonisation of industrial processes switching to hydrogen-derived fuels.

Measures to ensure sufficient clean technology manufacturing capacity (section 6). Member States can grant investment support for strategic projects in line with the Net Zero Industry Act (such as batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, heat-pumps, electrolysers, and carbon capture usage and storage). This also includes the production of key components and the production and recycling of related critical raw materials.

Measures to de-risk private investments required for the roll-out of clean energy, industrial decarbonisation, clean tech manufacturing, certain energy infrastructure projects, and projects supporting the circular economy (section 8).

