New legislation will accelerate offshore wind energy in Delaware

New legislation will open the process of delivering clean, responsibly developed offshore wind energy to Delaware, providing reliable clean energy to thousands of homes and accelerating the state’s clean energy transition.

The Delaware Energy Solutions Act of 2024 was introduced by State Senator, Stephanie Hansen, passed unanimously through all committees, and was signed by Governor John Carney.

“The responsible development of offshore wind and the transition to renewable energy is essential for the protection of wildlife, habitats, and communities from the havoc of climate change,” said Amber Hewett, Senior Director of Offshore Wind Energy at the National Wildlife Federation. “As one of the nation’s most abundant clean energy resources, offshore wind energy will help stabilise rates, increase energy reliability, and help Delaware achieve its clean energy goals. Our continued reliance on harmful fossil fuels is increasing global temperatures, forcing migration patterns to change, and impacting food chains for marine wildlife. Responsible offshore wind energy is the future, and Delaware is on its way to becoming a leading partner in this endeavour.”

“Delaware is now positioned to be a key player in the offshore wind industry. This legislation is the product of careful consideration and input from multiple state agencies, industry experts, energy researchers and environmental advocates, and I want to thank all of the people who worked so hard over many years to help us reach this important milestone,” said Senator Hansen, Prime Sponsor of Senate Bill 265. “To reiterate, this legislation does not automatically give the green light for any offshore wind projects. What it does do is establish the specific terms and conditions under which the State of Delaware will be willing to permit a qualified and experienced developer to move forward with a cost-effective offshore wind farm project, securing a cleaner and more sustainable environment for future generations.”

“The Energy Solutions for Delaware Act is an important step in our transition to a cleaner, brighter energy future. This law clears a path for offshore wind projects that could supply up to half of our state’s current energy needs for cleaner air and less dependence on fossil fuels and help us meet the state’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. We appreciate the support of Governor, John Carney, and House Sponsor, Deb Heffernan, and we are grateful for the leadership of prime sponsor, Stephanie Hansen, who has worked tirelessly with energy stakeholders across the state to draft a bill that truly reflects the will of the community,” commented Jen Adkins, Executive Director of the Delaware Nature Society.

The law authorises the State Energy Office at the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the Delaware Public Service Commission, and the Delaware Renewable Energy Task Force to procure solicitations for between 800 – 1200 MW of offshore wind energy.

The Delaware Energy Solutions Act of 2024 will prioritise pricing by specifying the state cannot move forward with contract negotiations unless a bid is returned with a price at or below 110% of the Delaware Benchmark Price. The bids must include data about avoided greenhouse gas emissions, environmental, economic, health, and electric grid benefits to Delaware.

