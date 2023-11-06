Vattenfall and TKF agree cable supply contract

Vattenfall and the Twentsche Kabelfabriek (TKF) have signed a multi-year framework contract for the supply of inter-array cables for offshore wind farms in Europe. This agreement concerns the supply of 66 kV inter-array cables and will apply to all European wind farms that Vattenfall is developing in the coming years.

The framework contract is a multi-year single source agreement and takes effect immediately. The first project covered by the new collaboration is the German Nordlicht cluster. The contract will initially be signed for three years and can be extended for another five years.

During the purchasing process, a lot of attention was paid to sustainability measures. TKF has made specific commitments that will help reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and increase the circularity of our cables, such as the use of low-carbon aluminium and recycled copper for the cables' conductive material.

"At Vattenfall we are working towards fossil freedom. Offshore wind farms play an important role in realizing those ambitions. We are happy that we have found a partner in TKF that delivers innovative technology and is committed to for the reliability and sustainability of the offshore electricity network. With this framework agreement, we are taking a major step towards aligning specifications of the different projects and thus improving the reliability and efficiency of our wind projects,” said Catrin Jung, Head of Offshore Wind at Vattenfall.

"We are pleased to announce this multi-year agreement with Vattenfall for our subsidiary TKF. After a successful collaboration with Vattenfall in the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1+2 projects, we look forward to the collaboration in the upcoming projects. TKF has invested significantly in electrification with capacity expansions for state-of-the-art offshore wind submarine cable solutions. With this important milestone we confirm our strong position and our key role in enabling a sustainable future with our innovative and sustainable cable solutions,” commented Alexander van der Lof, CEO TKH Group.

