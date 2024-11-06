ACCIONA expands US portfolio with new wind farms

ACCIONA Energía has announced the expansion of its portfolio in the US with the acquisition of two new wind farms: Green Pastures I (150 MW) and Green Pastures II (150 MW), located in Baylor and Knox Counties, North-Central Texas. The purchase significantly increases ACCIONA Energía’s installed capacity in the US.

The projects, acquired for US$202.5 million, are fully operational and were purchased from various private asset management entities. Combined, the two wind farms will generate approximately 1.1 TWh/y of renewable energy.

Green Pastures I and II are connected to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid, which manages 90% of Texas’s electricity transmission, distribution, and commercialisation. ERCOT is one of the most active and advanced renewable integration markets globally.

These two new wind farms become part of ACCIONA Energía's portfolio of renewable projects in North America, where it already had a total of 2.8 GW installed, and reinforce the company’s position as a key player in the US’ energy transition. Additionally, the location of these projects is optimal, complementing the company’s fleet in terms of geographical diversification.

