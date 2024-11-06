Bute Energy given planning permission for major onshore wind farm

The Welsh government has granted Bute Energy planning permission for a major onshore wind development.

The development, Twyn Hywel, is the first of 16 onshore wind projects across Wales proposed by Bute Energy. The company’s full portfolio represents a £3 billion investment and aims to generate enough clean energy to power 2.25 million homes.

Located near Caerphilly and Pontypridd, Twyn Hywel includes 14 wind turbines. The development will generate 92.4 MW of clean electricity – the equivalent of taking all cars off the road in Caerphilly County Borough each year, or of powering 81 000 homes.

The approval of the project means that construction is set to begin early in 2025, with a scheduled 2027 completion date. This makes Twyn Hywel a front-runner to become the first UK onshore wind development built since Sir Keir Starmer came to power.

If all of Bute Energy’s projects gain consent, they will provide 15% of the capacity needed to meet the UK government’s commitment to double onshore wind by 2030. They would also generate 25% of the energy required to reach the Welsh government’s target for 100% of Wales’ electricity to come from renewables by 2035.

Twyn Hywel will create hundreds of Welsh jobs and see millions of pounds invested into the local economy. Bute Energy’s full portfolio stands to create more than 2000 jobs in Wales.

As an integral part of the Twyn Hywel project, Bute Energy has created the Twyn Hywel Community Benefit Fund, which has committed to invest more than £30 million into the community over the 40 year life of the project. This investment of £693 000/y has been agreed by Bute Energy through engagement with local communities since 2021, with community representatives helping to make decisions on where and how the funds are invested in the local area.

In addition, through its Social Value Commitment, Bute Energy has pledged to match the skills and expertise of contractors with relevant community organisations and services to deliver further local investment around Twyn Hywel.

Stuart George, Managing Director of Bute Energy, said: “The Welsh government’s decision to grant planning permission for Twyn Hywel is a significant landmark for Wales and Britain as we work to seize the opportunities of net zero and green energy.

“Onshore wind represents the cheapest and quickest route to generating clean energy. It will play a major role in ending the reliance on fossil fuels to the benefit of present and future generations. At the same time, projects like Twyn Hywel drive economic growth, create jobs and develop skills.

“Twyn Hywel is a significant opportunity for the people of Caerphilly and Pontypridd. We look forward to working with and investing in these communities over the coming decades, ensuring everyone shares in the wider benefits of the project and providing the local area with a proud legacy.”

