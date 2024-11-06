PNE sells Papenrode wind farm

PNE AG has sold the Papenrode wind farm to Qualitas Energy Deutschland GmbH. The repowering project is located in the municipalities of Groß Twülpstedt and Bahrdorf in Lower Saxony and is currently under construction. It consists of nine turbines and has a rated output of 59.4 MW. The start of operation is scheduled for the 2Q25.

"We are pleased that we can hand over this high-quality project to an investor turnkey-ready. With Qualitas Energy, a company focused on acquisition, development, construction and operation of wind farms will be taking over the wind farm," stated Per Hornung Pedersen, CEO of PNE AG. "Planning, development, financing and construction of high-quality wind farms have been our core competence for decades. The completion of the project shows just how good a reputation we have in the industry and with investors. In line with our corporate strategy, we will continue to invest the proceeds of this sale in the profitable growth of our group of companies and the expansion of our own operations."

Roland Stanze, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at PNE AG, added: "We developed this amazing project in close cooperation with the landowners, the municipalities and the local authorities. We were all focused on one shared goal. Thank you for the good and solution-oriented cooperation."

Johannes Overbeck, Head of Investments at Qualitas Energy Deutschland GmbH, emphasised: “We are particularly pleased about the excellent and cooperative partnership with PNE during this transaction process. Qualitas Energy is pursuing ambitious investment goals to accelerate the energy transition in Germany. Our investment strategy aims to identify projects that are both ecologically and economically sustainable and brings them to success in close cooperation with the people on site."

Planning for the Papenrode wind farm began in 2016. First, the existing wind farm with 15 old wind turbines had to be rebuilt before construction of the new wind turbines could begin. Although the new wind farm consists of significantly fewer wind turbines, electricity production will increase fivefold. The wind farm thus makes a major contribution to the energy transition and to climate protection.

