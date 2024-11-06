Vestas secures wind technology order in the USA

Vestas has secured a 203 MW turbine order for a wind project in the US which will be provided to the Lotus project in Illinois, US.

The manufacturer of wind turbines will supply its V163-4.5 MW turbines for the Lotus project in Macoupin County, which is being developed by Apex Clean Energy, Inc. The move has been a continuation of Vestas’ expanding portfolio into the American wind energy market.

Vestas has also agreed to service the turbines for a period of 10 years as part of an AOM 5000 service agreement.

Delivery of the turbines has been agreed to occur in 4Q25, with commissioning scheduled for the 1Q26.

