RWE starts construction of 54 MW wind farm in Italy

RWE has started construction of a new onshore wind farm in Italy. Following the commissioning of its 25.2 MW Selinus wind farm at the end of 2022, the company has now started construction of its 54 MW San Severo onshore wind farm. 12 turbines with a capacity of 4.5 MW each will be installed in the province of Foggia in the municipality of San Severo and are scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2024. The investment volume amounts to approximately €92 million.

“Italy is one of our key markets for green growth. We at RWE are excited to start the construction work on a new major onshore wind project, with up to 55 000 Italian homes to be supplied annually. San Severo is an important step in support of Italy’s ambitious climate target to get to net zero by 2040 and to realise current plans to more than double onshore wind capacity to 26 GW by 2030,” said Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe and Australia.

