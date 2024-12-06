Swire Renewable Energy acquires Rope Access Sverige AB

Swire Renewable Energy (SRE), a wind turbine maintenance business owned by the Swire Group, has agreed to acquire Sweden-based blade repair specialist, Rope Access Sverige AB.

The acquisition supports SRE’s continued growth in onshore and offshore wind inspection, repair, and maintenance markets in the UK and Europe and significantly enhances its expertise and capacity in wind turbine blade repairs.

The acquisition builds on SRE’s previous acquisitions in the last 12 months; WPS in Sweden, Altitec Blade Services in the UK, and Obelisk in South Africa and Ireland. Rope Access Sverige AB provides a range of core services, including blade inspections and repairs, on-site blade operations management, and a variety of safety trainings. These capabilities will enhance SRE’s presence in its core Nordic, European and UK markets.

Ryan Smith, CEO of Swire Renewable Energy, said: “Acquiring Rope Access reinforces our determination to develop a world-class independent blade inspection, repair and maintenance division within our growing wind farm maintenance and services business across the Nordics, Europe, and the UK. Like SRE, Rope Access Sverige has a safety first culture, and we are pleased to welcome their highly skilled technicians and management team into SRE.”

“Rope Access Sverige provides synergy and significant scale given our recent acquisitions of Altitec Blade Services in the UK, and also an expanded service footprint in the Nordics following our acquisition of WPS in Sweden this time last year.”

“Through this latest acquisition, we have effectively created one of the largest and most experienced independent wind turbine blade repair companies in Europe and the UK,” he added.

Niklas Andersson, CEO of Rope Access Sverige, commented: “Rope Access has developed a strong position in the wind turbine industry with highly professional and skilled blade technicians as well as training instructors. We look forward to integrating with the SRE business to increase the competitiveness of SRE’s expanded service offering, which will benefit existing Rope Access customers.”

