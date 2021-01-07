Construction begins on new Italian wind farm

Enel Green Power has begun construction of the Castelmauro wind farm in Molise, Italy. The plant will be built between the municipalities of Castelmauro and Roccavivara, in the province of Campobasso, and will consist of seven wind turbines of 4.2 MW each, for a total capacity of 29.4 MW.

The wind farm is expected enter service by the end of 2021. The plant will produce around 70 GWh/yr from renewable sources, corresponding to the supply of electricity for around 29 000 homes, avoiding the emission of approximately 36 000 tpy of CO 2 into the atmosphere.

Castelmauro is Enel Green Power’s second wind farm currently under construction among those awarded in recent GSE tenders, after the Partanna facility in Sicily, Italy, which has been under construction since August 2020.