Nordex to supply turbines for Finnish wind farm

At the end of December 2020, the Nordex Group received another order for N163/5.X turbines in the Delta4000 series.

wpd placed an order with the Nordex Group for 33 turbines for the 188 MW ‘Karhunnevankangas’ project in Finland. The order also includes a Premium Service contract covering a period of 15 years and an option to extend by a further five years.

Installation and completion of the wind farm in the north of Ostrobothnia in western Finland is scheduled for 2022. The turbines will be supplied in a project-specific operating mode of 5.7 MW, resulting in a total output for the wind farm of 188 MW. For the first time the Nordex Group will be installing the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 159 m. The height of the rotor blade tips of 240 m means that the turbines reach higher wind strata with less turbulence at the site, which is located near the coast.

