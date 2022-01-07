Seajacks signs contract with Van Oord

Eneti Inc. has announced that Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and a provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector, has signed a contract with Dutch marine contractor, Van Oord.

Van Oord has selected the Seajacks Scylla, the largest and most capable vessel in the Seajacks fleet. Currently employed through 2022 in Taiwan, the vessel will move to Europe upon completion of its existing turbine installation contract with Ørsted on the Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Farm.

The firm charter duration of the Van Oord contract will generate approximately US$60 million of revenue in 2023.

Emanuele Lauro, CEO of Eneti, says:

“Securing this charter will bring the Scylla back from the Asia Pacific to the European market by the end of 2022. For a large and highly capable installation vessel like Scylla, we are seeing numerous opportunities in the UK and Europe in 2024 and 2025 as wind turbines increase in size and weight and are located further offshore.”

Arnoud Kuis, Managing Director, Van Oord Offshore Wind, says:

“We are delighted with this constructive co-operation with Seajacks. This co-operation gives us the ability to realise our growth ambitions in the offshore wind market both in, and outside, Europe.”

Blair Ainslie, CEO of Seajacks, says:

“All of us here at Seajacks UK are once again thrilled to be working alongside Van Oord. The Scylla was previously chartered by Van Oord in 2019 to install monopile and transition pieces at the Deutsche Bucht Offshore Wind Farm in Germany. We had a positive experience there, and we look forward to another safe and efficient installation project.”

