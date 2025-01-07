Wind2 submit planning application for Swarclett wind farm

Wind2 has submitted a planning application to The Highland Council for the Swarclett wind farm, located on agricultural land approximately 1 km southeast of Mains of Durran, Castletown, Caithness, in Scotland.

The application is for the erection of two wind turbines, each with a blade tip height of up to 149.9 m and a battery energy storage system (BESS) with a total installed capacity of approximately 21.6 MW and associated infrastructure. Swarclett wind farm will have the capacity to generate approximately 66 000 MWh of electricity annually which is sufficient to meet the needs of around 17 000 homes, while offsetting approximately 6000 tpy of carbon dioxide.

Public consultation for the project took place in July 2023, February and March 2024 with public exhibitions held at both Bower Hall and Castletown Drill Hall where the project team engaged with a number of local residents. The public exhibition events were advertised in the local press and feedback received during the consultation process has helped inform the final proposed design of the wind farm.

As part of the application, the project team has undertaken a suite of environmental surveys and assessments which accompany the planning application through the form of an environmental impact assessment.

Wind2 Project Manager, Hannah Brown, who is based on the Black Isle, said: “I am pleased to present this project to The Highland Council planning team for consideration. It has been developed over a number of years with various environmental assessments conducted to ensure there is minimum impact from the development. We look forward to engaging with groups and individuals further to discuss community benefit packages including the provision of a scheme to aid in the reduction of electricity costs to local residents.”

As well as the production of clean, green energy, the project will also provide economic benefits for local residents, including a community benefit fund worth £48 000 per annum. It is proposed that the residents living closest to the turbines will be offered the opportunity to claim up to £600 per year as a contribution towards their electricity costs. Residents will also be given the opportunity to capitalise the contributions to assist with funding the decarbonisation of properties e.g. installing solar panels or a heat pump.

There will also be other benefits to the landowners, who as local farming families, will have the opportunity to diversify and help cross subsidise their existing farming operations, including creating suitable habitats for wildlife such as installing ponds and planting trees. The landowner would also seek to future proof and modernise the farming business for the next generation which would include practicing new and more environmentally friendly technology to improve soil heath and maximise the performance of livestock rearing.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.