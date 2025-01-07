ZITON adds another jack-up vessel to fleet

Ziton has added another jack-up vessel, WIND DISCOVERY, to the fleet, which has been registered in the Danish International Register of Shipping. The fleet of ZITON operated WIND-vessels now includes six O&M-dedicated jack-ups making it the largest operational fleet of jack-up vessels in the European offshore wind industry. The company’s expanded fleet of jack-ups makes us able to provide major component replacement services to all segments of the offshore wind industry.

With the offshore wind industry rapidly advancing, the need for reliable, large scale maintenance and component replacement solutions has become more critical. This vessel will strengthen ZITON’s capacity to serve a broader segment of the market and maintain turbines efficiently, helping ensure optimal turbine performance.

“The addition of WIND DISCOVERY marks a significant investment in our ability to support the offshore wind industry as it grows. The vessel’s capabilities are well-suited to the segment of larger turbines, and we are excited to include her in our fleet and upgrade her to our high ZITON standards. This addition strengthens our position as a trusted service provider in the offshore wind sector with the largest fleet of operational jack-up vessels,” said Thorsten Jalk, CEO of ZITON.

WIND DISCOVERY, which was built in 2011, has recently been working in transport and installation (T&I) of new wind farms. Now, before bringing her into the O&M market for major component replacements, she will be upgraded to meet the high ZITON standards, ensuring it aligns with the needs and expectations of clients.

The addition of WIND DISCOVERY is part of ZITON’s ongoing commitment to offering flexible, high-quality maintenance services that ensure wind turbines can operate at peak performance. Once she has completed her upgrades, she will be ready to serve under a time charter agreement for a large customer, set to commence in 2Q25. This timeline aligns with ZITON’s strategic goals and positions us to support the offshore wind market as it continues to expand.

Through this vessel addition, ZITON is reinforcing its role as a leader in offshore wind maintenance for major component replacements, and the capabilities of WIND DISCOVERY will allow us to continue meeting industry needs, providing solutions that help secure Europe’s green energy future.

