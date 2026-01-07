Global Wind Service completes secondary steel structures installation for Thor project

Global Wind Service (GWS) has completed the secondary steel structures installation for the Thor project.

The scope involved installing secondary structures on 72 monopile foundations. This project was notable as it marked the company’s first secondary steel installation, expanding GWS’s offshore service offerings.

The project involved the use of new tooling, including the boat-landing, internal cassette, and external work platform installation tools, which were employed to facilitate a controlled and efficient installation process.

Since September 2024, GWS has worked in collaboration with the RWE Thor project team to establish a validated engineering and operational plan. GWS provided a full engineering documentation package, conducted mock-up trials to test tooling performance, and managed detailed HSEQ. The partnership between GWS and RWE aimed to ensure structured decision-making and clear communication throughout the project.

Rob Atkinson, Secondary Steel T&I Package Manager at RWE, commented: “GWS performed very well installing secondary steel structures on the Thor offshore wind farm, despite the limited preparation time available to them. GWS and RWE maintained a flexible and collaborative working relationship throughout the project, adapting to the evolving needs of the campaign. Most importantly, GWS executed all secondary steel installation works safely, efficiently, and to a high standard.”

A team of GWS technicians carried out the offshore works, implementing the new tooling concepts.

Jakob Dehlbæk, Offshore Division Director at Global Wind Service, added: “The Thor project is an example of the type of engineering-led offshore scope that is central to our division. The completion of our first secondary steel installation and the introduction of new tools highlight our growing offshore capabilities. I am proud of the team and their dedication to delivering this project safely and efficiently.”

GWS extends its thanks to the technicians, project managers, co-ordinators, and partners involved. The team’s professionalism and commitment to safety were key to the completion of the Thor project. Thor is a joint offshore wind project of RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%) currently under construction in the Danish North Sea, on the west coast of Jutland. With a planned capacity of more than 1000 MW, Thor is Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!