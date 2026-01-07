Japan’s first commercial floating wind power project begins commercial operations

Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC (SPC) has announced that commercial operation of Goto floating offshore wind farm, Japan’s first commercial floating offshore wind farm, began on 5 January 2026.

The wind farm is the first facility of its kind in Japan to be certified by Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry and Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism under the Act on Promoting the Utilization of Sea Areas for the Development of Marine Renewable Energy Power Generation Facilities (Marine Renewable Energy Sea-Area Utilization Act). It is also Japan’s first commercial floating offshore wind farm.

The wind farm employs a hybrid spar-type floater featuring a steel upper section and a concrete lower section. This structure was designed and built by TODA CORPORATION, SPC’s lead company, and represents the world’s first commercial application of hybrid spar-type floater technology.

Many local companies participated in the construction of the wind farm. Local companies are also expected to be involved in the wind farm’s operations and maintenance. In keeping with the principle of local energy production for local consumption, the electricity generated will be supplied preferentially to local retail electricity providers.

