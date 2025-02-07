Acteon has completed the first of a three-year balance of plant inspection contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for the Butendiek offshore wind farm through its geo-services business line.

The Butendiek wind farm is approximately 32 km west of the island of Sylt in the German sector of the North Sea. This milestone highlights a dedication to safely delivering subsea inspection and survey services for the renewable energy sector.

During the first year, Acteon has conducted annual subsea foundation inspections using remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV), array cable and foundation seabed surveys, and corrosion protection surveys. The work was performed by UTEC, a brand within Acteon’s geo-services business line, and included a multibeam echo sounder seabed survey of the array cables and foundation scour. Additionally, Deepwater, formerly a brand in Acteon’s energy services business line, carried out inspection of the impressed current cathodic protection systems on the turbines along with a subsea CP survey using its POLATRAK® DC II™ reference cell, providing reliable data on the condition of the subsea assets.

These services covered the wind turbine generators and the offshore substation, ensuring the integrity and operational efficiency of the wind farm’s infrastructure. The services were executed from the Arctic Hunter, a survey vessel provided by OS Energy. A similar vessel will be available in 2025 and 2026 to perform survey and ROV inspection services for this site and others.

Throughout the operations, the results were seamlessly uploaded to UTEC’s proprietary iSite subsea portal, enabling the project team to swiftly interpret inspection results. For more than 10 years, above water asset owners have been using iSite, the collaborative virtual asset and data management platform. UTEC has now developed this core platform to create iSite subsea, designed specifically to meet the needs of the offshore renewable energy market, and its new capabilities were demonstrated on this project.

Ben Johnston, Balance of Plant Lead at UTEC, commented: “Successful completion of the first year of this contract with SGRE is a positive milestone. It demonstrates our expanding capabilities for plant inspection and survey and our team is already focused on delivering the 2025 inspections. The Butendiek offshore wind farm project continues to expand Acteon’s portfolio in the renewable energy market, reinforcing its position in offshore wind developments.”

