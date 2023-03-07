JF Renewables and TÜV SÜD support Foxwell on Taiwan Power Company Offshore Wind Farm Phase II

James Fisher Renewables (JF Renewables), a part of James Fisher and Sons, has partnered with TÜV SÜD to provide engineering consultancy and project management services to Foxwell on the Taiwan Power Company Offshore Wind Farm Phase II (TPC Offshore Phase 2) in Changhua, Taiwan. Building on 15 years of renewable energy expertise, JF Renewables is leveraging its experience to provide development-stage guidance on the wind farm being constructed by Foxwell Power Co. This role will also affirm its commitment to fostering Taiwan’s energy transition ambitions.

Partnered with TÜV SÜD, JF Renewables will act as an impartial and independent mediator between Foxwell and the wind turbine generator original engineering manufacturer. JF Renewables’ contract will support TPC Offshore Phase 2 from early construction to development in its first year, with the view to expanding the scope into additional services down the line, including operations and maintenance.

JF Renewables will be providing key project management oversight, as well as administering, co-ordinating, and testing the project. In addition, it will undertake vital health, safety, and environment (HSE) management, inspection activities, and oversee claims and payment certificates. This ensures that the project operates safely and efficiently, reducing cost to customer, contractor, and owner.

TPC Offshore Phase 2 is a pivotal project for Taiwan’s energy transition against the backdrop of significant offshore wind targets, pandemic-induced delays, and stringent local content requirements.

Matthew Paterson, Operations Director APAC, JF Renewables commented: “We are delighted to be TÜV SÜD’s trusted partner in the development and delivery of this project to Foxwell. We have a proven track record in ensuring quality and HSE standards, and strong knowledge of the local supply chain and content regulations. When combined with TÜV SÜD’s unparalleled offshore wind project certification expertise, this makes us a locally preferred choice for our customers to support execution of offshore wind farms – from contract signing to operational delivery.”

Paterson continued: “For Taiwan in particular, having experienced offshore wind project delays due to supply chain challenges from the pandemic and a lack of local resources, our role is critical to ensure smooth execution and timely delivery within budget. By helping developers and owners to get it right first time, we can speed up the energy transition and bolster energy security for the region while also safeguarding costs for consumers.”

Gary Wang, Wind Business Development Manager, TÜV SÜD, said: “It was crucial for us to select the right company as our trusted long-term partner, to both facilitate the contractor-developer relationship and to ensure smooth project delivery. With a high level of expertise, JF Renewables will be able to safely optimise construction and development here in Taiwan and fulfil our goals of reducing cost to customer and accelerating the energy transition. We are confident that we are working with experienced, specialist engineers and consultants to contribute value to the growth of Taiwan’s wind farm industry, whilst ourselves offering high-quality offshore wind project certification proficiency.”

