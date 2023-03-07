RES celebrates two new asset management agreements

RES has signed two new asset management agreements with Octopus Energy Generation for the Crossdykes wind farm and Cumberhead wind farm they manage in Scotland. Both agreements will see RES provide technical, commercial, and financial asset management for each site.

Located in Dumfries and Galloway, Crossdykes has been operational since 2021. Crossdykes wind farm has an overall installed capacity of 48 MW, comprising of 10 Nordex turbines. The project was acquired by Octopus Energy Generation on behalf of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (ORIT) and the Sky fund (ORI SCSp) in 2022.

Darren Cook, UK and Ireland Asset Management Director, commented: “RES provided asset management services for previous owners; therefore, we are extremely pleased to be strengthening our partnership and continuing our valued asset management service at Crossdykes with new asset owner Octopus Energy Generation.”

Octopus Energy Generation’s Cumberhead wind farm is also managed on behalf of ORIT. It is situated in South Lanarkshire and is currently under construction. Once installed, Cumberhead will have a capacity of 50 MW. The full-scope asset management contract starts later in 2023.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.