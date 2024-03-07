Downing acquires a 46 MWp wind farm in Sweden

Investment manager, Downing is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of an operational 46 MWp onshore wind farm, located in northeast Sweden.

The renewable energy and infrastructure arm of the Downing Estate Planning Service acquired the portfolio of twenty Enercon 2.30 MWp turbines located on a plateau in northeastern Sweden, in the SE2 pricing region.

“We are delighted to announce the acquisition of this onshore windfarm in Sweden, adding further diversity to our existing portfolio in both technology and geography. This acquisition of an operational core renewables project underscores our continued contribution to the transition to net zero through our investments,” said Tom Williams, Head of Energy & Infrastructure at Downing.

The project has been operational since 2012. The asset is expected to generate c. 110 GWh/y. Operation and maintenance services will be provided by Enercon GmbH.

Downing’s Energy and Infrastructure team have been investing in the Nordics for over three years and now have 44 core renewable assets across Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Iceland.

The team has made more than 190 investments and has c.£850 million of assets under management in the solar, wind, hydro, and battery storage sectors.

Downing was advised on the acquisition by KPMG, who performed financial and tax due diligence. IX Renewables acted as a technical advisor, while Vinge supported Downing with all legal matters.

