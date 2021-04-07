RES awarded wind energy control centre contract

RES, a leading renewable energy company, has won a contract to provide control point, balancing and asset monitoring services during commissioning and early operations at the 950 MW Moray East Offshore Wind Farm, located in Scotland.

RES’ 24/7/365 Control Centre, based in Glasgow, Scotland, will work as the interface between Moray East and National Grid to support the energisation of 100 turbines at the offshore wind farm. RES will also act as the eyes and ears of the wind farm during early operations to monitor the performance of the project and escalate faults if they occur.

The contract to support the HV commissioning requires RES’ Control Centre to react 24/7 to requests from National Grid and relay instructions directly to Operations Engineers working on the project. Using live data from the wind farm RES’ Operational Controllers will also monitor the asset during early operations and use their knowledge and skills to escalate faults, helping to promptly bring turbines back online.

The centre will also provide control point services under the balancing mechanism for Moray East Offshore Wind Farm, where the first turbine was installed in January 2021.

RES is one of the world’s largest independent renewable energy companies, active in onshore and offshore wind, solar, energy storage, transmission and distribution. In its 39 year history, RES has delivered more than 19 GW of renewable energy projects across the globe.

