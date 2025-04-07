Port Esbjerg and WindPort enter strategic partnership

Port Esbjerg and Windport have entered a strategic partnership to accelerate offshore wind development in the North Sea.

There is approximately 260 km between Port Esbjerg and WindPort, meaning that vessels and ships can sail between the two ports in approximately one day.

However, this partnership is not only built on the two ports close location to each other, but also an opportunity for sharing knowledge and expertise to further enhance the two ports.

Combining Port Esbjerg’s extensive expertise with WindPort’s strategic location and ambition to become the marshalling hub for the Sørlige Nordsjø II (SNII) project, the partnership creates new momentum for offshore wind in the North Sea.

Port Esbjerg is the North Sea’s leading port for offshore wind, with decades of experience handling large offshore installations and servicing Europe’s offshore wind supply chain. By sharing operational know-how, engineering insight, and logistical best practices, Port Esbjerg supports WindPort’s journey to becoming a top-tier marshalling hub.

“Port Esbjerg is widely regarded as one of the most experienced offshore wind ports globally. Learning from their experience enables us to build smarter from the start,” said Turid Storhaug, Managing Director at WindPort AS.

WindPort offers ideal conditions for offshore wind operations, with 200 000 m2 already developed and potential to develop 1 million m2 across three fjordside locations.

As Norway’s southernmost port, it provides direct access to the North Sea and smooth navigation for large vessels – making it a future-ready marshalling hub.

With Norway’s early investment in floating offshore wind, WindPort also contributes valuable expertise – helping Port Esbjerg prepare for the growing role of floating wind in Europe’s energy future.

Port Esbjerg CEO, Dennis Jul Pedersen, said: “WindPort has already proven itself as a highly capable maritime hub with strong infrastructure and a clear vision for offshore wind. They are already ahead of the curve, and our collaboration is about unlocking even greater potential.”

Looking ahead, WindPort has set a clear ambition: to become the wind turbine generator (WTG) marshalling port for the Sørlige Nordsjø II (SNII) offshore wind project. As the first large scale offshore wind development on the Norwegian continental shelf, SNII represents a major milestone in Norway’s green transition. With strong local infrastructure and a growing ecosystem of experienced service providers, WindPort is positioning itself at the heart of this emerging industry.

