CWHI receives final transition pieces for Inch Cape offshore wind farm

CWHI has announced the arrival of the final batch of 15 transition pieces at the Port of Leith, Scotland, marking the full completion of all 30 transition pieces delivered for Inch Cape offshore wind farm.

This final arrival concludes a landmark execution for CWHI, following the on-time load-out and departure from China in January 2026 aboard the COSCO vessel HUA XING LONG. With all transition pieces now safely delivered to site, CWHI has fulfilled its contractual scope in full, on schedule, and to the highest international standards.

The Inch Cape transition pieces project represents a major industry milestone for CWHI. In November 2025, CWHI became the first supplier from China to deliver fully commissioned transition pieces to a UK offshore wind project. The successful arrival of the final batch further demonstrates CWHI's strong project management, advanced manufacturing capability, and reliable execution of large scale offshore wind infrastructure.

Standing up to 28 m tall, with an outer diameter of 8.3 m and an approximate weight of 600 t, the structures are designed to withstand demanding offshore conditions and ensure long-term operational reliability.

The project was delivered with an outstanding safety record, reaching key milestones including 1.8 million safe work hours by January 2026 – underscoring CWHI's unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and delivery excellence.

“The arrival of the final batch at the Port of Leith marks the successful conclusion of our largest transition piece project to date,” said Dale Young, Chief Development Officer of CWHI. “Delivering all 30 transition pieces on schedule and to the highest standards is a testament to our team's dedication and the close collaboration across our yards. We sincerely thank the Inch Cape project team for their trust and partnership.”

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