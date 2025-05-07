DOF invests in modular cable repair spread to accelerate offshore wind uptime

Global offshore services leader, DOF, has announced an investment in a first-of-its-kind, modular cable repair spread designed to transform how offshore wind operators respond to cable faults.

Uniquely engineered for compatibility across DOF’s fleet of 65 vessels, the system offers an industry-first combination of fleet-wide flexibility, road transportability, and rapid deployment capabilities.

Developed in collaboration with engineering specialists, Royal IHC, the spread allows for mobilisation and commissioning within 48 hours, using just 12 lifting operations. This is a vast improvement on traditional fixed systems, which are often limited to single-vessel availability.

Dag Raymond Rasch, Executive Vice President of DOF Atlantic, responded: “This is a genuine step change in how the industry can respond to cable fault downtime. Our investment reflects DOF’s ability to rapidly address clients’ needs. We are not just adapting oil and gas equipment – this system has been purpose-built for offshore wind, with flexibility, efficiency, and uptime at its core.”

The new system includes a compact quadrant handler, tensioner, roller tables, and over-boarding chute – all designed for plug-and-play operation. Its minimal footprint improves deck efficiency while maintaining cable integrity through all lay and recovery modes.

This investment follows the successful completion of a high-profile subsea cable repair project for a major operator in the Netherlands in 2024, where DOF deployed its owned vessels and existing repair spread to restore service with minimal interruption.

Rasch continued: “By owning both the vessels and the modular repair spread, DOF offers clients a level of control and responsiveness that is otherwise difficult to achieve. This can improve response times and reduced downtime for clients – especially under emergency conditions.”

DOF has already secured multiple frame agreements with leading offshore wind operators in Europe, the USA, and Asia-Pacific, reinforcing the global relevance of its cable repair service line with a dedicated fleet, modular technology, and proven operational pedigree.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.