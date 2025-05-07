ScottishPower Renewables awards multimillion-pound contract to Ecocel

A multimillion-pound contract awarded by ScottishPower Renewables (SPR) to Ecocel has enabled the turbine maintenance company to open a new, larger facility in Kilwinning and take on 10 additional staff.

As part of SPR’s asset upgrade works covering 204 wind turbines, Ecocel will manage the parts and supply for the installation of the Gamesa Pitch control system, which adjusts the angle of turbine blades to maximise efficiency. It will significantly enhance the efficacy and reliability of the turbines, contributing to increased renewable energy production.

Ross Galbraith, Onshore Construction and Operations Director at SPR, responded: “We’re delighted to work with Ecocel on this critical upgrade project. Their commitment to excellence and innovation aligns with our dedication to advance and maximise renewable energy generation. This partnership not only enhances our infrastructure, but also supports local economic growth and job creation.”

To facilitate the work generated by the contract award, Ecocel has taken on 10 additional staff, including 4 trainees, with plans to hire an additional 6 wind technicians. The expansion underscores Ecocel’s commitment to supporting the local economy and contributing to the advancement of renewable energy technology.

Ecocel’s Managing Director, Jamie Glover, added: “We’re thankful for the opportunity to help SPR enhance their Gamesa fleet in the UK. We look forward to working with them on future projects that will bring more jobs to Ecocel and new faces into the industry.”

North Ayrshire Councillor and Cabinet Member for Green Environment and Economy, Tony Gurney, concluded: “This is fantastic news for Kilwinning and the whole of North Ayrshire and we are delighted to be supporting SPR and Ecocel in their efforts to drive sustainable energy solutions.”

