Turbine installation complete at Kriegers Flak wind farm

On 5 June, the last of a total of 72 turbines was installed at Kriegers Flak, which will be Denmark's largest offshore wind farm. Next steps will be to finalise testing and certification of the farm so that it can be inaugurated after summer 2021.

Despite the logistical challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought, the schedule for the construction of Vattenfall's Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm has been kept. The 72 offshore wind turbines are now all installed 15 - 40 km off the east coast of Denmark.

"We are pleased to see that the installation of the turbines has been successfully completed. Despite COVID-19, we have been able to deliver according to plan – actually a little ahead of schedule – which shows that our general strategy to prepare for the unforeseen has proved to be robust. We are very satisfied with the cooperation with our partners and proud of the contribution that the farm will make to enabling a fossil-free future," says Catrin Jung, Head of Offshore Wind at Vattenfall.

When the farm is operating at its full capacity, it will have an annual production capacity of 604 MW, covering the annual electricity consumption of approximately 600 000 Danish households. Kriegers Flak will be one of Denmark's largest offshore wind farms to date and will increase Danish wind production by approximately 16%.

The first turbine was installed in February 2021 and since then, installation of the remaining Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines has continued smoothly.

During the installation phase the turbines have been preassembled and shipped out of the Port of Roenne situated on the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm. It will be serviced out of Vattenfall’s new service facility at the Port of Klintholm approximately 100 km south of the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

