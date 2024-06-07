Vestas bags 68 MW order in Austria

Vestas has received a 68 MW order from ImWind Erneuerbare Energie GmbH for a wind power project in Loidesthal, Austria. The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of ten V162-6.2 MW wind turbines and one V150-6.0 MW turbine.

Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 25-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“This project with our valued client, ImWind Erneuerbare Energie GmbH, enables a highly competitive business case,” said Christoph Manseder, Senior Director of Sales for Austria and Switzerland at Vestas. “We are delighted to contribute to ImWind’s renewable energy goals in Austria and look forward to deepening our collaboration.”

“For this significant project, we have decided in favour of our long-standing and reliable partner Vestas. We are now looking forward towards a successful construction phase and commissioning of our turbines”, states Georg Waldner, CEO of ImWind.

The order is an extension of the existing Loidesthal wind project that consists of eight V126-3.45 MW turbines.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 2025 with commissioning scheduled for completion in the 1Q26.

