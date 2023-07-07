Bernhard Schulte Offshore orders two CSOVs from Ulstein in Norway

Bernhard Schulte Offshore returns to Ulstein Verft for the design and construction of two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) of the ULSTEIN SX222 design. The contract includes options for four additional vessels.

The vessels, which utilise the TWIN X-STERN design, feature two sterns and main propellers located at both fore and aft, making them an ideal choice for dunamic positioning (DP) operations. Regardless of whether the vessels are facing towards or away from the weather, they maintain excellent operability without any restrictions on speed. With the TWIN X-STERN solution, the ships can achieve improved fuel efficiency while also minimising motion, the latter a crucial element for safety as the technicians need high-quality rest to perform their duties.

“The reliability and characteristics in design and construction work that we have experienced in previous newbuilding and conversion projects have led us to Ulstein again. Their commitment to innovation and the outstanding quality of the Ulstein shipyard were key factors in our decision. The excellent reputation of our existing fleet of Ulstein SOVs shows that the market appreciates these criteria,” said Matthias Müller, Managing Director at Bernhard Schulte Offshore.

“The energy transition is crucial to achieving the climate goals, and the offshore wind industry plays a significant role in this transition. We believe these new CSOVs will serve Bernhard Schulte Offshore well in the coming years, as do the previous three we have designed and delivered to them. We appreciate working with Bernhard Schulte Offshore again and the trust they place in us,” added Ulstein Group CEO, Cathrine Kristiseter Marti.

“After the first newbuild contracts in 2015 and again in 2018, and the upgrade of the ‘Windea Leibniz’ which we completed this year, we are very pleased to now sign a shipbuilding contract at Ulstein Verft for vessel no 4 and 5 for Bernhard Schulte Offshore. There is a great cooperation spirit between the parties, and we are looking forward to working together once more. The vessels are planned for delivery in 2025, and we will do our utmost to live up to the owner's expectations,” commented Kolbjørn Moldskred, Sales Manager at Ulstein Verft.

The ships have a large, centrally positioned walk to work motion compensated gangway and elevator tower for personnel and cargo transfers. Furthermore, a 3D compensated crane capable of 5 t offshore-cargo lifts is installed. The optimised onboard logistics includes large storage capacities and stepless approach to the offshore installations.

The vessels have a length of 89.6 m and a beam of 19.2 m. The SX222 design platform is adapted to the shipowner's needs, including single cabins for 110 persons. In total, the vessels will be able to accommodate 132 people. The ships will have hybrid battery propulsion and be prepared for methanol fuel to enable carbon-neutral operations. The ships are flexible and attractive for work within areas such as O&M or construction support, especially in challenging weather and sea conditions.

The two newbuildings will complement Bernhard Schulte Offshore's current fleet of three state-of-the-art offshore service vessels. The existing fleet and the upcoming newbuildings are highly flexible in operation and designed to support the offshore wind energy market as well as the oil and gas segment.

