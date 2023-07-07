Blue Gem Wind completes surveys for Erebus Test & Demo Project

Blue Gem Wind, the joint venture between TotalEnergies, one of the world’s largest energy companies, and Simply Blue Group, has successfully completed its detailed geotechnical campaign for the 100 MW Erebus Test & Demonstration Project.

The surveys, led by Fugro, included acquisition of sub-seabed data using borehole, vi-brocore and cone penetration test techniques utilising Fugro Scout for the offshore scope and the Aran® 120 jack-up barge for the nearshore locations. The samples will now undergo laboratory testing and analysis and the data used to inform detailed design for offshore cables and anchoring as well as further preparation for the construction phase.

Julius Besterman, Technical Manager at Blue Gem Wind, said: “The campaign included detailed geotechnical sampling at our proposed landfall site, cable corridor and array area. Alongside this Fugro led marine survey activity, we have also completed a second year of offshore floating LiDAR wind and metocean data acquisition led by Eolos and demobilised our supporting onshore met mast after two-years of operation led by Solar Wheel. This marks the successful culmination of the planned development phase surveys for Erebus and provides us with a comprehensive data set to inform our floating wind designs.”

Dennis Koenen, Fugro’s Service Line Director Geotechnical for Europe and Africa, added: “We’re proud to be delivering state-of-the-art solutions that support the responsible design and installation of offshore assets. With a range of specialised vessels and equipment, we are committed to supporting Wales’ energy transition and we’re proud to work with Blue Gem Wind as they prepare for future developmental phases of this project.”

