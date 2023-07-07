Nordex Group receives order for 56 MW in Türkiye

VRES Enerji has commissioned Nordex Group to supply eight units of its N163/6.X turbine for the 56 MW extension of the Kartal wind farm in the Eskisehir Province in the northwest of the country.

“We are grateful for our customers’ continued trust in our technology and our experienced team,” said Ender Ozatay, Vice President Region Türkiye & Middle East. “The Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) has recently announced 25 GW pre-license capacity for the next 10-year-period for renewable projects with storage, and we aim to build on our strong position in Türkiye.”

In total, the Nordex Group secured 101 MW in orders from Türkiye in 2Q23. To date, the company has installed 3571 MW in the region with an additional 889 MW still under construction.

