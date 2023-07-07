Viking wind farm, located in Shetland, which when operational will be the most productive onshore wind farm in the UK, has reached its halfway mark with the successful installation of the project’s 52nd Vestas V117 turbine.

The 52nd turbine is located in the northern sector of the wind farm. When complete, Viking’s 103 turbines will operate in the 4.3 MW power mode and generate up to 443 MW of wind-powered electricity once fully operational.

Installation of turbine components got underway in February this year, with all the tower base sections (pre-installations) erected across site by mid-June. The completed tip height of each turbine is 155 m.

Turbine components continue to be delivered from Lerwick Port under convoy operation and are expected to conclude later this month. All turbines are programmed for full erection in 2023, with Viking expected to be fully operational by the 3Q24.

“The installation of the 52nd turbine near Scar Quilse off the A970 the halfway point for the project. The progress reflects our strategy to lead the transition to a net zero future through the development, construction, and operation of renewable power assets,” said Paul Nicolson, SSE Renewables’ Head of Onshore Renewables Development and Construction for UK and Ireland. “By the end of 2023, we expect all of Viking’s turbines to be in place and once operational, in 2024, it will be capable of producing enough energy to power the equivalent of almost 500 000 homes including every home in Shetland.”