Nordex Group receives orders totalling 700 MW from UKA in Germany

The Nordex Group has received orders totalling around 700 MW from the wind and solar park developer, UKA (Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen GmbH & Co. KG).

The orders cover 100 N175/6.X and N163/6.X turbines with a rated capacity of 7 MW for several projects across various German federal states.

In addition to the turbine deliveries, the orders include comprehensive service and maintenance agreements over several years to ensure the long-term reliable and efficient operation of the turbines.

Gernot Gauglitz, CEO of the UKA Group, commented: “With these orders, we are consistently continuing the implementation of our strong project pipeline. The successful awards in the August 2025 and February 2026 renewable energy auction rounds provide the basis for this next major tranche. UKA is on track to install 1 GW of wind energy capacity in a single calendar year – and these orders are further decisive steps along this path.”

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group, added: “We are very pleased about these renewed orders from our long-standing partner UKA. With these contracts for 100 wind turbines and a total capacity of around 700 MW, we are underlining the strength of our long-term business relationship. UKA is one of our most important and reliable partners, and we are proud that our proven Delta4000 turbines will make a significant contribution to the implementation of UKA’s ambitious expansion targets.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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