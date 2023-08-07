Jan De Nul Group's newest crane vessel, Les Alizés, kicks off her maiden assignment by installing the first of 107 monopile foundations for the construction of Ørsted’s Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 wind farms in Germany. Delivered early 2023, Les Alizés arrived in the Dutch Eemshaven at the end of June, where the first monopiles were loaded before departing to the installation location in the German North Sea.

In total Les Alizés will transport and install 106 wind turbine monopile foundations and one offshore substation foundation, including associated topside for the offshore wind farms Gode Wind 3 (253 MW) and Borkum Riffgrund 3 (913 MW) in the German North Sea, developed by a Danish leader in offshore renewables, Ørsted.

Both wind farms will use 11 MW Siemens Gamesa turbines. The Borkum Riffgrund 3 more particularly will be located adjacent to Ørsted's existing offshore wind farms Borkum Riffgrund 1 and Borkum Riffgrund 2. Gode Wind 3 will be close to Ørsted's Gode Wind 1 and 2.

Ørsted will use monopiles without transition piece. Before installation, scour protection will be installed at all 107 locations.

Once completed, these wind farms will generate enough electricity to power approxmately 1.2 million German households every year.

"With the installation of the foundations for our two new projects this year, we are laying the ground work for additional, large-scale renewable energy at sea. And thus further establish offshore wind power as a pillar of the energy transition. I am pleased that we have now reached the next milestone.” Said Jörg Kubitza, Managing Director for Ørsted in Germany. ”In addition to the required capacities that will have to be installed in the coming decades, our projects also exemplify how offshore wind power can be built out in a value-creating and competitive manner in Germany – if the right framework conditions are in place."

“This contract is an important milestone for us, as it is the maiden project for our new Next-Gen heavy lift vessel Les Alizés. We are looking forward to install and complete both wind farms in close collaboration with our client Ørsted.” Commented Peter de Pooter, Manager of Offshore Renewables at Jan de Nul Group. “Together with Voltaire’s first mission and other projects, we are proud to contribute to construct the global transition to renewable energy by installing these offshore wind turbines in the most efficient and environmentally friendly way possible.”

Les Alizés: a response to global trends within the offshore wind energy sector

Les Alizés is a Next-Gen offshore installation vessel. Thanks to her dimensions and impressive lifting and loading capacities, Les Alizés will be able to load out, transport, and install multiple units of the largest and heaviest wind turbine foundations. In addition, as a crane vessel that floats, it will be able to install heavier and larger foundations into deeper waters and in more challenging seabed conditions.

The vessel is fitted with a highly advanced exhaust filtering system by means of a Selective Catalytic Reduction system and a Diesel Particulate Filter, making it the very first seagoing installation vessel of its kind to be an Ultra-Low Emission vessel (ULEv), moreover Stage V-certified.

This vessel investment is a response to the global trend within the offshore wind energy sector to design and install increasingly larger wind turbines.

