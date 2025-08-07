First floating wind turbine installed in French sea

Ocean Winds, an international company dedicated to offshore wind energy and a joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has installed the first floating wind turbine of its Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) project, developed in partnership with Banque des Territoires. This achievement marks a pivotal step toward operational deployment in the Occitanie region, in the French Mediterranean.

Assembled at the port of Port-La Nouvelle in Occitanie, the first of three 10?MW turbines, each towering 186?m at blade tip, was towed 16 km offshore by a dedicated maritime convoy and safely installed at its final location. The operation is the first of three such installations scheduled for this summer, with the full pilot wind farm set to be completed by the end of August 2025.

Marc Hirt, Country Manager for Ocean Winds in France, commented: “This first installation at sea is a clear demonstration of Ocean Winds’ long-standing commitment to floating offshore wind, a field we have inherited from our sponsors and have been advancing for over a decade. EFGL represents a significant step forward for floating wind in the Occitanie region, and for the future of offshore wind in France.”

Jérémy de Barbarin, EFGL Project Director, added: "This successful operation highlights the precision, expertise, and strong collaboration required for floating wind projects. From assembly to tow-out and installation, every phase relies on advanced co-ordination between our teams, suppliers, maritime operators, and local partners. With the first turbine now in place, we are looking forward to completing the next two turbines successfully and deliver clean energy from the Mediterranean.”

The EFGL project will comprise three 10 MW turbines installed on floating foundations, anchored to the seabed by nine mooring lines. Once complete, EFGL will mark a major step for Ocean Wind’s clean energy delivery in Occitanie, producing enough power for approximately 50 000 residents.

