VSB receives permit for repowering of Lehmden wind farm

VSB, based in Osnabrück, is repowering the existing turbines at Lehmden wind farm, increasing total capacity from 3.6 MW to 18 MW under the project name VSB Windpark Liethe-Lehmden. Construction is expected to commence in November 2026.

In the Ammerland district, wind energy has long been a key driver of regional economic value and a reliable source of renewable power. The existing wind farms have been in operation for several decades and are now reaching the end of their service life. However, repowering marks a new beginning: older turbines are replaced with modern, more powerful models. VSB Group is following this path at its Osnabrück location. In July 2025, VSB received official permit to repower four NEG Micon NM52 turbines, each with an installed capacity of 0.9 MW. The existing wind farm will be decommissioned prior to commissioning the new installations.

As part of the repowering process, three new Vestas V150 turbines will be erected. This will significantly increase annual energy output – enough to supply approximately 11 300 three-person households with clean electricity.

The Liethe-Lehmden wind farm makes a tangible contribution to the region – both economically and socially. After commissioning, a substantial portion of the business tax revenues will remain directly in the host municipality. Additionally, all communities within a 2.5-km radius will benefit: under Section 6 of the German Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG), municipalities receive an annual payment of €0.002/kWh of electricity generated. Depending on energy production, each turbine can generate recurring additional income of between €25 000 and €30 000/y. These revenues open up new opportunities for projects and investments that enhance the region’s quality of life and future viability.

“With this wind farm, we aim not only to take another step forward in the energy transition but also to strengthen the regions where we develop projects in a sustainable way. Local value creation remains in the community, and the wind farm creates room for investments in infrastructure, social services, and education. This is a core commitment for us as a company,” affirmed Thomas Winkler, Managing Director of VSB Germany.

“Lower Saxony plays a pivotal role in expanding wind energy in Germany. Repowering projects – such as the Liethe-Lehmden wind farm – will increasingly take centre stage, as they enable optimal and resource-conscious use of existing sites while significantly boosting energy output. This is crucial for both public acceptance and the pace of the energy transition,” added Dr Felix Grolman, CEO of the VSB Group.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!

