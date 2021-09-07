Wison completes floating platform for offshore wind project

Wison Offshore & Marine Co., Ltd. (Wison) announced official completion of its semi-submersible foundation platform for the Three Gorges Guangdong Floating Offshore Wind Power Project developed by China Three Gorges (CTG).

Located in the offshore areas near Yangjiang City, Guangdong Province, China, the project is the country’s pioneering offshore wind project. With a unit capacity of 5500 kW, and mounted on a semi-submersible foundation platform, the project can provide green and clean energy for 30 000 households every year.

The 91 m x 32 m platform, rolled out on 9 June 2021, will be used to mount what is claimed by CTG as one of the world’s first floating wind turbines which is able to operate in rough weather conditions such as typhoons. The semisub will be linked to the seabed by multiple mooring lines and anchors.

This project was jointly contracted by WOM and Guangzhou Salvage Bureau, in which WOM undertook the procurement and fabrication work.

