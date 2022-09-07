GE Renewable Energy and Green Power Investment to develop onshore wind farm

GE Renewable Energy has announced that it has been selected by Green Power Investment (GPI) as the supplier for the Fukaura wind farm in Fukaura Town, Nishi Tsugaru District, Aomori Prefecture, Japan. The project, which will feature 19 units of GE’s 4.2-117 onshore wind turbine, represents GE’s third project with GPI in Japan. The deal also includes a 10-year full-service contract with an extension as an option. Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. is supporting the project as a strategic partner in GPI’s projects in Tohoku region.

The Fukaura wind farm will operate the onshore wind turbines at 4.2 MW with a rotor diameter of 117 m and a hub height of 110 m. The installation of the wind turbines at the project site will commence in 2Q23 and the turbines are targeted to be fully commissioned and operational in 2024. Given the complex site location near Japan’s northwestern sea border, GE 4.2-117 onshore wind turbines are optimised to minimise environmental impact and cope with extreme weather conditions and Japan’s unique wind environment.

Gilan Sabatier, GE’s Chief Commercial Officer of Onshore Wind International, said: “We have already had the opportunity to work together with GPI in Japan, so this project is a tremendous next chapter in our growing relationship. Working with GPI, we believe that this project will strengthen Japan’s ambitious carbon neutral commitments and provide Japanese consumers with affordable, reliable, and clean energy for the future.”

Mitsuru Sakaki, President of GPI, said: “Construction on this project was made possible due to continued support and teamwork of various stakeholders and local government including a significant effort by GE. We thank GE for its commitment to our goal of a wind power project that will harness the region’s resource, the wind, and build the region’s future. We look forward to working with GE to establish a long-term collaboration to further increase the level of efficiency and optimisation to move Japan closer to its sustainable energy goals.”

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Japan’s onshore wind capacity stands at 5.3 GW, but the growth opportunities are clear. Under the Japanese government’s net zero by 2050 roadmap, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) estimates a 15 – 16 GW growth potential for onshore wind by 2030.

GE Renewable Energy is committed to enabling the energy transition by supporting the work of its customers. As part of that responsibility, the business is focused on supplying and maintaining a global fleet of renewable energy assets, helping reduce the cost of renewable energy, ensuring grid resilience, efficiency, and reliability, and making renewable energy function in a more dispatchable fashion. GE Renewable Energy also supports the energy transition by pursuing a strategy that reflects a commitment to sustainable, circular design.

