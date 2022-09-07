Sembcorp awards 180.6 MW order to Suzlon

Suzlon Group has announced a new order win for the development of a 180.6 MW wind power project for Sembcorp’s renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd. Suzlon will install 86 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a hybrid lattice tubular (HTL) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project is located in Kanakagiribad, Bagalkot, Karnataka, India, and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project, including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services post commissioning.

Speaking on the order win, Ashwani Kumar, CEO, Suzlon Group, said: “This is a third repeat order from Sembcorp. We are delighted to partner with them again and appreciate the confidence that the customer has demonstrated in our products and service offerings.”

“With the global consensus that Renewable Energy is the most viable weapon to combat ‘Climate Emergency’, there is a concerted worldwide effort to ramp up wind and solar installations. We are seeing the momentum picking up in India as well, with increased interest from all our stakeholders and customer segments to invest in renewable energy. Suzlon’s expertise in the Indian wind energy market over the last 27 years with products that are best suited to India’s varied wind regimes offers convenience and reliability to customers for setting up wind power projects all across India, backed by our impeccable service offerings.”

“Every Suzlon turbine ranging over 80 – 90% on domestic content and manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain is a testament to our contribution to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Suzlon turbines feature the time-tested doubly fed induction generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continuously geared towards increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites and lowering the cost of energy.

