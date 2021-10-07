BlueFloat Energy and Falck Renewables team up on offshore wind

BlueFloat Energy and Falck Renewables are exploring opportunities for developing floating off-shore wind projects in the Celtic Sea off the coast of the UK.

The two companies are already partners in potential floating offshore wind projects in Scotland, where they have submitted applications in the ScotWind leasing round, as well as in Italy.

The Celtic Sea offers great potential for deploying floating offshore wind farms due to the excellent wind resource, characteristics of the coast, and the availability of the suitable infrastructure and skilled supply chain. It will play a key role in the UK’s ambition to achieve net zero and 40 GW offshore and 1 GW floating offshore wind by 2030.

BlueFloat Energy and Falck Renewables have actively engaged in the consultation carried out by The Crown Estate to put in place an enabling framework for the projects in the Celtic Sea to act as stepping stones to full scale industrial deployment of floating wind projects.

