Establishment of joint venture for offshore geo-survey

‘K’ Line Wind Service (KWS), a joint venture between Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (‘K’ LINE KINKAI) and Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, Ltd, and EGS Survey (EGS) have established a joint venture company, EK Geotechnical Survey LLC (EKGS), to service the offshore marine geo-survey sector.

EKGS is determined to provide various offshore survey services to meet growing demand in the sector, which is expected to increase with the development of offshore wind power in Japan and regionally.

In September 2024, the geotechnical survey vessel EK HAYATE, owned by EKGS, entered into service as a Japanese-flagged vessel capable of providing offshore drilling, sampling and in-situ testing. Furthermore, EKGS has recently completed its first survey project for the Happo Town and Noshiro City offshore wind power project in Akita Prefecture. The survey was supported by group entities from both parties and the final geo-data deliverables were provided to client, OYO Corporation, on programme.

KWS proactively supports the supply chain development for expanding offshore wind power generation with the accumulated experience of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd and Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, Ltd in the offshore support vessel business overseas and in Japan. Recognising the lack of supply of geotechnical survey vessels in Japan, a joint venture initiative was developed with EGS Group, which has strong global track record in offshore geo-survey. By coupling the resources and know-how of both companies, EKGS will participate in the offshore survey sector in Japan and internationally in pursuit of a carbon-neutral society.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!