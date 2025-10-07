OX2 hands over Niinimäki wind farm in Finland

OX2 has handed over the Niinimäki wind farm in Finland to the owners, Finnish energy company Helen and Bank of Åland’s Wind Power Fund.

The wind farm consists of 22 turbines and has a total installed capacity of 145 MW.

The estimated annual energy production of the wind farm is 400 GWh and assuming an average annual household consumption of about 5000 kWh – the equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of about 80 000 households.

OX2 will be responsible for the technical and commercial management of the project, optimising production and supervising its safe operations.

OX2 has a total of nine projects under construction in five markets with a total installed capacity of 1.5 GW.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!