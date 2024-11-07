Australian Government grants Major project Status

The Gippsland Dawn offshore wind project has been granted Major Project Status (MPS) by the Australian Government — one of 16 diverse projects nationwide to receive this recognition and only the second offshore wind projects being developed to hold this status.

The Australian Minister for Industry and Science, Ed Husic, has written to Gippsland Dawn’s proponent, BlueFloat Energy, to confirm the granting of MPS. The decision recognises the national significance of the project to Australia’s development of an offshore renewable energy industry and energy transition.

This decision means a Major Projects Facilitation Agency case manager will work closely with BlueFloat Energy to assist and navigate government approvals processes. Minister Husic has also informed the Victorian Premier, Jacinta Allan, and several federal colleagues of the decision, encouraging their support.

“This is an exciting development for BlueFloat Energy, recognising the effort we and many others are putting towards making Gippsland Dawn a success and part of Australia’s renewable future,” said Nick Sankey, BlueFloat Energy’s Country Manager.

Carlos Martin, CEO of BlueFloat Energy, added: “The granting of Major Project Status underscores our commitment to sustainable energy development and highlights our strong track record in developing offshore wind projects globally. We are excited to play a leading role in shaping Australia’s renewable energy landscape.”

Darragh White, Project Director for Gippsland Dawn, stated: “As we move forward, we will ensure that our engagement with the community and stakeholders is transparent and meaningful. The success of Gippsland Dawn relies on collaboration and shared benefits for everyone involved.”

Minister Husic has noted that this decision does not imply Australian Government endorsement or a guarantee of Gippsland Dawn’s financial success; however, it acknowledges the project’s economic significance to Australia. The project still needs to go through federal and state approval processes.

The Gippsland Dawn offshore wind project was granted a feasibility licence earlier in 2024, and plans are underway to install wind turbines and offshore substations in Bass Strait, situated between 10 – 33 km from the coast, between Paradise Beach and Ocean Grange. The project has the capacity to generate up to 2.1 GW of electricity — enough to power more than one million homes.

Capital investment of about AUS$10 billion is proposed, with construction expected to begin in 2029 and the project projected to be operational by 2031. The project will create 2000 jobs during construction and up to 300 ongoing jobs during operations and maintenance stages, fostering new and enduring supply chains across the region and nation. The wind project has an operational lifespan of over 30 years.

A transmission system of cables and substations will connect the offshore wind farm to the electricity grid. An onshore landing point for the transmission cable will be determined in line with VicGrid’s connection hub area investigations.

Gippsland Dawn is committed to engaging with stakeholders, landowners, and the community throughout every stage of project development.

