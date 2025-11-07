Belfast Harbour announces £100 million deal

The developers of two major offshore wind farms have made a commitment through their Mona and Morgan joint ventures of over £100 million to Belfast Harbour, underscoring the port’s reputation as a key hub for the offshore wind sector in the UK and Ireland.

EnBW and JERA Nex bp, joint developers of the Mona and Morgan wind farms, said their lease of Belfast Harbour’s ‘D1 terminal’ will see the assembly and marshalling of wind turbine components for two of the biggest offshore wind farms planned in the Irish Sea.

Once operational, Mona and Morgan could deliver up to 3 GW – enough to power the equivalent of approximately 3 million UK households with clean, low-carbon electricity each year and represent a major step forward in the UK’s journey toward net-zero emissions and sustainable energy independence.

To accommodate the projects, enabling works are being undertaken at Belfast Harbour, ensuring the site is ready for use from 2028. Approximately 300 jobs are expected to be created by the deal.

The port, with the commitment from the Mona and Morgan joint ventures, seeks to drive regional economic growth, support the local supply chain and help attract further external investment into the region.

UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, highlighted the deal as he reaffirmed the UK government’s commitment to renewable energy and net-zero targets ahead of next week’s COP30 global summit.

Starmer said: “Its full speed ahead in our mission to bring about the clean power revolution – delivering energy security, getting bills down for good and generating growth in communities across the UK.

“Creating skilled, well-paid jobs across Great Yarmouth, Belfast, and Greater Manchester, this is national renewal in action – championing the interests of working people all over the country.”

Nathalie Oosterlinck, CEO JERA Nex bp, added: “The Mona and Morgan joint venture’s planned commitment of over £100 million to Belfast Harbour is a direct contribution to the infrastructure needed to drive the energy transition. This highlights the power of collaboration in driving energy security – the offshore wind industry can not only power millions of homes with clean, homegrown energy but also support job creation and local economic growth. It’s a clear demonstration of how strategic investments in renewable energy can make a lasting impact on both the environment and the economy.”

Dr Theresa Donaldson, Chair of Belfast Harbour, commented: “Belfast is the only port on the island of Ireland with offshore wind capabilities and we are delighted to work with the Mona and Morgan projects, whose commitment will position the port and local supply chain as central to the deployment of high-capacity wind farms, helping meet demand for clean energy as Northern Ireland, Ireland, and Great Britain strive to reach net-zero targets.

“As offshore wind technology evolves, ports will play an increasingly central role and Belfast Harbour is uniquely placed thanks to the combination of our existing facility, our expertise, local supply chain and location to be a key enabler of the power stations of the future in the Irish, Celtic, and North Seas.”

As a Trust Port, Belfast Harbour reinvests all profits back into the port and Belfast Harbour estate. This deal has enabled Belfast Harbour to invest £90m in construction works at its ‘D3 terminal’ for a new dual-purpose cruise and offshore wind site. Stage 1 of the project, to build a new deepwater berth, is already under construction.

Stage 2 will see the terminal further reinforced to handle the next generation of offshore wind turbines, with some core components weighing more than 1000 t. This stage will also enable the provision of shore power facilities, so that vessels can run on clean energy while docked.

