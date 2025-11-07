Haut Chemin 2 wind farm inaugurated by Q ENERGY and Velto Renewables

Q ENERGY and Velto Renewables, together with numerous local representatives, have inaugurated a new wind farm in the French Haute-Marne region.

This project is a direct extension of the Haut Chemim wind farm, which was developed and built by Q ENERGY back in 2014.

The commissioning of the seven new turbines at the Haut-Chemin 2 wind farm, located in the municipality of Biesles, will increase the site's capacity by 26 MW, in addition to the 20 MW already in service since 2014. This extension will provide green electricity to nearly 29 500 additional people, while avoiding the emission of approximately 27 000 tpy of CO 2 .

Following the inauguration in spring 2025 of Îlots Blandin in Perthes, Europe's largest floating solar farm, Q ENERGY has reached a new milestone in Haute-Marne with the inauguration of the Haut-Chemin 2 wind farm. It is not only its seventh wind farm, but the company has now installed nearly 300 MW of renewable capacity in the region. The projects inaugurated in this region by Q ENERGY over the past 15 years now provide green electricity to more than 250 000 people each year.

Launched in 2015, the project received the final permit in 2023. The construction phase, however, proceeded much more quickly; barely a year passed between the start of construction and the completion of the facility.

Alice Fournier, Team Lead for Wind Development, noted: “The inauguration of the Haut-Chemin 2 wind farm marks the culmination of ten years of collaboration with local stakeholders who are firmly committed to an energy transition project that contributes to economic and regional development. This project would undoubtedly not have seen the light of day without the perseverance of local elected officials and constructive co-operation with the planning authorities. We are very grateful for this support and proud of the great trust that has been placed in us to give green energy a further boost in the Haut-Marne region.”

Haut Chemin 2 is the fourth green power plant that Velto Renewables and Q ENERGY have jointly commissioned. It is part of a larger portfolio being transferred from Q ENERGY to Velto. In spring 2025, the two companies agreed on a long-term partnership that already provides a framework for further project sales.

As a long-term investor, Velto Renewables is proud to become a co-owner of the Haut Chemin 2 wind farm.

Lionel Daras, Portfolio Manager France at Velto, added: “This project fully embodies our commitment to supporting territories in their energy transition. We are delighted to establish a long-term presence in Haute-Marne alongside local stakeholders, operating this farm for decades to come, actively contributing to the decarbonisation of the French economy, and strengthening Biesles’ identity as an exemplary renewable energy territory.”

Lucas de Haro, CEO of Velto, concluded: “Today marks the commissioning of our first wind project in France, a key milestone that confirms our ambition to become a local clean energy producer in the country and a leading wind player in Europe.”

