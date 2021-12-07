Jan De Nul to install 41 wind turbines off Danish coast

For the offshore wind farm Vesterhav Nord & Syd in Denmark, Jan De Nul Group will transport and install a total of 41 wind turbines of 8.4 MW each on behalf of Vattenfall Denmark. All together, these turbines will produce enough green electricity for the annual needs of approximately 380 000 Danish households. Jan De Nul’s jack-up installation vessel Vole au vent will be mobilised for this installation project.

The contract between Jan De Nul and Vattenfall includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, procurement and delivery of the Sea-Fastening. Jan De Nul will also be responsible for the engineering of the RAMS for the marine operations related to the wind turbine installation, as well as the transport and installation of the 41 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines with the jack-up installation vessel Vole au vent.

Both offshore wind farms are located in the Eastern part of the Danish North Sea. The Vesterhav Nord Offshore Wind Farm is based west of the coast of Vejlbi, and the Vesterhav Syd Offshore Wind Farm is located close to the Sondervig coast.

The two offshore wind farms are expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023.

Jan Van Impe, Area Manager Offshore Renewables Jan De Nul Group: “We are very pleased and honoured with this contract award as it confirms once more that Jan De Nul is a trustworthy and experienced partner in offshore wind. After the successful installation of 72 wind turbines for the 604 MW Kriegers Flak wind farm – the largest in Denmark – we are very pleased with the opportunity to build further on our experience together with Vattenfall.”

Bart Willems, Head of Commercial Offshore Wind of Jan De Nul Group: “We are proud to contribute to the energy transition in Europe, more specifically with this ambitious project in Denmark. After the successful commissioning of other Danish wind farms this is another milestone for the production of green electricity for the Danish households. Jan De Nul has the equipment, the experience and the commitment to complete this project successfully.”